Zeal Global Services Limited (ZGSL) is preparing to enter the SME IPO market with its planned initial public offering, which is an exciting event for investors. ZGSL, a leading participant in the Air Cargo Logistics industry, has advanced significantly in recent years, increasing its revenue significantly and forging solid commercial ties with both local and international clients.

Its IPO will take place on July 28, 2023. The IPO, which has a fixed price of 103 per share, aims to raise 36.46 crores on the NSE SME platform with a market lot of 1200 shares. Zeal Global Services IPO GMP is ₹5 as of today.

The company's fully devoted team, with over 5000 man-hours of GSSA industry expertise, is skilled at identifying critical procurement areas and providing competitive pricing solutions. Zeal Global Services takes pleasure in providing effective support for goods export, assuring a smooth and trouble-free process.

ZGSL's financial performance has been improving in recent years, as evidenced by rising total assets, total revenue, and profit after tax. The company's net worth, reserves, and surplus have all increased significantly, bolstering its financial position.

Zeal Global Services Limited (ZGSL) has experienced exceptional financial growth in recent years, with total assets increasing from 22.03 crores in March 2020 to 49.69 crores in January 2023, representing a stunning gain of nearly 125.99%. During the same time period, total revenue increased by approximately 23.91%, rising from 76.71 crores to 95.05 crores.

Furthermore, ZGSL's profit after tax increased dramatically, rising from 1.33 crores in March 2020 to 8.26 crores in January 2023, representing a stunning 519.50% increase. Their corrected financial information for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 shows an EPS of 8.46 per equity share and a P/E ratio of 12.18, demonstrating the company's reasonable valuation. These solid financial metrics highlight ZGSL's long-term potential for investors.

The IPO revenues will be used for operating capital, investments in subsidiaries, debt repayment, general business objectives, and issue expenses. Zeal Global Services intends to build on its solid basis and grow its international reach, serving clients in India, China, the Middle East, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Nikhil Bhatt and Dilip Davda, SEBI-registered market analysts, are bullish on ZGSL's anticipated revenue growth, particularly over the next three years. The logistics business, both domestically and globally, is rife with expansion potential, providing a vast runway for growth. Because the company has solid business relationships with prominent airlines and IATA agents, its standing stays strong, improving its potential for expansion.

With its IPO scheduled to begin soon, SEBI-registered professionals like as Nikhil Bhatt and Dilip Davda, as well as brokerage firm ProfitMart Securities, advise investors to SUBSCRIBE for long-term investment. ZGSL's optimistic outlook in India's logistics sector, combined with its solid business fundamentals, make it a company to consider for investors seeking long-term profits.