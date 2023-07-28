Zeal Global Services IPO Review:

“The company is operating in a competitive segment that has no entry barriers. It has posted window-dressed performances for the last 22 months to pave the way for fancy pricing of the IPO. Based on super earnings of 10M FY23 the issue appears fully priced discounting all near-term positives. The margins posted by the company are non-convincing. Well-informed cash surplus investors may park funds for the long term, while others may avoid it," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.com.