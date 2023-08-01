Zeal Global Services IPO: Subscription status on day 3, and other key details here2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 05:19 PM IST
Zeal Global Services IPO, specializing in logistical solutions for the air cargo industry, plans to raise ₹36.46 crore with a price band of ₹103 per equity share.
Zeal Global Services IPO opened for subscription on Friday, 28 July, and will close on Tuesday, 1 August. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹103 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Wednesday, 9 August.
