Zeal Global Services IPO opened for subscription on Friday, 28 July, and will close on Tuesday, 1 August. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹103 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Wednesday, 9 August.

Zeal Global Services IPO plans to raise ₹36.46 crore. The company plans to use the issue's proceeds to pay for the following things: working capital needs, investments in subsidiaries for company growth, partial debt repayment, general corporate purposes, and issue expenditures.

Zeal Global Services IPO share allotment will take place on Friday, 4 August. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Tuesday, 8 August. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Monday, 7 August.

Zeal Global Services Limited, a company founded in 2014, specialises in providing logistical solutions for the air cargo industry. The business has its headquarters in Delhi and also provides its services in other places. The business acts as a GSSA, or general sales and service agent, as well as an airline's sales partner in the area.

Zeal Global Services IPO Subscription Status:

Zeal Global Services IPO was subscribed 4.06 times on day 3 so far. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 3.85 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 4.26 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 1,36,45,200 shares against 3,540,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Zeal Global Services IPO GMP today

Zeal Global Services IPO GMP or grey market premium is +10. This indicates that the shares of Zeal Global Services IPO GMP were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Zeal Global Services share price is ₹113 apiece, which is 9.71% higher than the IPO price of ₹103.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Zeal Global Services IPO Review:

“The company is operating in a competitive segment that has no entry barriers. It has posted window-dressed performances for the last 22 months to pave the way for fancy pricing of the IPO. Based on super earnings of 10M FY23 the issue appears fully priced discounting all near-term positives. The margins posted by the company are non-convincing. Well-informed cash surplus investors may park funds for the long term, while others may avoid it," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.com.

