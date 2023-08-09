Zeal Global Services shares list at 42% premium, end the day at 5% upper circuit1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Zeal Global Services shares listed on NSE SME exchange at a premium of 42.7%, closing at ₹154.35 per share.
Zeal Global Services shares listed on NSE SME exchange at a premium on Wednesday. The stock was listed at ₹147 per share, 42.7 percent higher than the issue price of ₹103 on the NSE SME exchange. Zeal Global Services share price extended gains posting and were locked at 5% upper circuit after making a strong debut. Zeal Global Services share price closed at ₹154.35 apiece.
