Zenith Drugs IPO allotment out, here's how to check status
Investors who get the IPO will receive the shares in their respective demat accounts on Monday, February 26 and those who didn't receive the IPO will get their refunds credited into their accounts on Monday.
The allotment of Zenith Drugs initial public offering (IPO) has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check Zenith Drugs IPO allotment status online by logging in at the NSE website or the official website of Zenith Drugs IPO registrar — Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
