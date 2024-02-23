Zenith Drugs IPO allotment out, here's how to check status

Investors who get the IPO will receive the shares in their respective demat accounts on Monday, February 26 and those who didn't receive the IPO will get their refunds credited into their accounts on Monday.

The allotment of Zenith Drugs initial public offering (IPO) has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check Zenith Drugs IPO allotment status online by logging in at the NSE website or the official website of Zenith Drugs IPO registrar — Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors who get the IPO will receive the shares in their respective demat accounts on Monday, February 26 and those who didn't receive the IPO will get their refunds credited into their accounts on Monday.

The listing date of the Zenith Drugs IPO is Tuesday, February 27.

According to chittorgarh.com, on the final day of subscription for the Zenith Drugs IPO, the overall subscription rate soared to 179.18 times. Qualified institutions subscribed 106.72 times, non-institutional buyers 368.77 times, and retail investors 139.28 times.

The SME IPO constitutes a book-built issue worth ₹40.68 crore, comprising a completely fresh offering of 51.49 lakh shares. The IPO commenced its subscription period on February 19 and concluded on February 22. The price range was established at ₹75 to ₹79 per share, with the minimum lot size for an application set at 1600 shares.

Zenith Drugs IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd 1] Click at the direct Bigshare Services link https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

2] Select Zenith Drugs IPO.

3] Choose the Application Number/Demat Account/PAN option. Here we are choosing the Application Number;

4] Enter Captcha; and

5] Click on the 'SUBMIT' option.

Zenith Drugs IPO allotment status on NSE 1] Login at direct NSE link — https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2] Enter username and password.

3] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

4] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Zenith Drugs IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

