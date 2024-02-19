Zenith Drugs IPO Day 1: Check subscription status, GMP and other details
The SME IPO received 55,47,200 shares against offered 51,48,800 shares, as per data available on NSE.
Pharmaceutical company Zenith Drugs initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on February 19 and will close on February 22. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed 1.08x on the first day of bidding.
