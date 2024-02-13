Zenith Drugs IPO to open on February 19: Check price band, key dates, other details
Zenith Drugs IPO opens for subscription on February 19, 2024 and closes on February 22, 2024.
Zenith Drugs IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Zenith Drugs will be opening for subscription on Monday, February 19, 2024. It comprises a fresh issue with a price band set at ₹75 to ₹79 per share at a face value of ₹10 per share. The SME IPO will close on Thursday, February 22.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started