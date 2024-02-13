Zenith Drugs IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Zenith Drugs will be opening for subscription on Monday, February 19, 2024. It comprises a fresh issue with a price band set at ₹75 to ₹79 per share at a face value of ₹10 per share. The SME IPO will close on Thursday, February 22.

The allotment for the Zenith Drugs IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, February 23, 2024. Zenith Drugs IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



Zenith Drugs IPO Details:

Zenith Drugs IPO is a book built issue of ₹40.68 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 51.49 lakh shares. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,600 shares, which means that investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹126,400.

Zenith Drugs Company Details:

Zenith Drugs Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is a pharmaceutical company specialising in manufacturing and trading high-quality, affordable medicines, including generic drugs.

The company adheres to WHO-GMP guidelines and has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification from a respected EuroUK certification body, demonstrating its commitment to quality.

The promoters of the company are Mr. Sandeep Bhardwaj, Mr. Bhupesh Soni and Mr. Ajay Singh Dassundi.

