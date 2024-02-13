Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Zenith Drugs IPO to open on February 19: Check price band, key dates, other details

Zenith Drugs IPO to open on February 19: Check price band, key dates, other details

Nikita Prasad

  • Zenith Drugs IPO opens for subscription on February 19, 2024 and closes on February 22, 2024.

Zenith Drugs IPO opens for subscription on February 19, 2024 and closes on February 22, 2024. Photo: iStockphoto

Zenith Drugs IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Zenith Drugs will be opening for subscription on Monday, February 19, 2024. It comprises a fresh issue with a price band set at 75 to 79 per share at a face value of 10 per share. The SME IPO will close on Thursday, February 22.

The allotment for the Zenith Drugs IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, February 23, 2024. Zenith Drugs IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Zenith Drugs IPO Details:

Zenith Drugs IPO is a book built issue of 40.68 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 51.49 lakh shares. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,600 shares, which means that investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 126,400.

Zenith Drugs Company Details:

Zenith Drugs Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is a pharmaceutical company specialising in manufacturing and trading high-quality, affordable medicines, including generic drugs.

The company adheres to WHO-GMP guidelines and has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification from a respected EuroUK certification body, demonstrating its commitment to quality.

The promoters of the company are Mr. Sandeep Bhardwaj, Mr. Bhupesh Soni and Mr. Ajay Singh Dassundi.

nore to come

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.