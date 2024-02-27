Zenith Drugs share price debuts with 39% premium at ₹110 apiece on NSE SME
Zenith Drugs IPO saw a positive debut on NSE SME, opening at ₹110, 39.24% higher than the issue price of ₹79. The company specialises in producing affordable, high-quality medications, including generics.
