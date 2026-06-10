Zepto IPO: 10 key risks investors should know from UDRHP ahead of issue opening

Zepto has filed an updated draft red herring prospectus for its IPO, aiming to raise 8,010 crore through a fresh share issue and an offer-for-sale of 113 million shares. The company plans to expand its dark store network and enhance its technology infrastructure.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published10 Jun 2026, 11:57 AM IST
Zepto has filed an updated draft red herring prospectus for its IPO, aiming to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,010 crore through a fresh share issue and an offer-for-sale of 113 million shares.
Zepto has filed an updated draft red herring prospectus for its IPO, aiming to raise ₹8,010 crore through a fresh share issue and an offer-for-sale of 113 million shares.

Quick-commerce platform Zepto has taken another step toward its stock market debut by filing an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

According to the updated filing, the IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth 8,010 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 113 million shares by existing investors. Zepto initially filed its IPO documents through SEBI's confidential pre-filing route in December 2025 and reportedly received regulatory approval in May 2026.

The OFS will see several early investors partially exit their holdings, including Nexus Venture Partners, Contrary Capital, Kaiser Permanente, and Razor Capital.

The company plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue to expand its network of dark stores across existing and new markets, fund lease-related expenses, strengthen technology and cloud infrastructure, and support marketing initiatives. As of 31 March, Zepto operated 1,139 dark stores across the country.

Also Read | Zepto firm files updated DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹8,010 crore

Founded in December 2020 as Kiranakart Technologies, the company was renamed Zepto Pvt Ltd in April 2025 and converted into a public limited company in December 2025.

Co-founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, along with their families and family offices, collectively hold a 19.6% stake in the company.

For the quarter ended March 2026, Zepto reported a 75% year-on-year increase in operating revenue to 7,498 crore, while its net loss narrowed to 1,539 crore from 1,832 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting continued growth alongside improving operating metrics.

Also Read | IPO-bound Zepto leans on ads to offset lower commissions, keep prices low

Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Updated Draft Red-Herring Prospectus (UDRHP):

Zepto IPO: Key Risks

  1. The company has incurred losses and experienced negative cash flows from operating activities since its establishment. Specifically, we reported a restated loss of 59,051.92 million, 46,997.14 million, and 12,147.94 million in 2026, 2025, and 2024, respectively. If the company fails to achieve adequate revenue growth, it may continue to incur losses. Moreover, they might struggle to maintain their historical growth rates, and their past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future growth or financial outcomes.
  2. Maintaining and attracting users is essential to their business, and failing to do so effectively could negatively impact their financial status, cash flows, and operational outcomes.
  3. Dark stores play a crucial role in their operations. They plan to allocate a portion of the Net Proceeds for: (a) costs associated with expanding their network of dark stores by establishing new locations in both current and new markets; and (b) expenses related to lease payments for their existing dark stores. If they are unable to effectively manage and grow their dark store network cost-efficiently, it could negatively affect their business, financial standing, cash flows, and overall performance.
  4. They face strong rivalry in the markets they operate in, and if they are unable to compete successfully, their business, financial health, cash flows, and operational results could suffer.
  5. The continuous operation of their information technology systems is crucial for their business. If their information technology systems do not perform effectively, it could negatively affect their operations and reputation, leading to detrimental consequences for their business and activities.
  6. They depend on external contract manufacturers and suppliers for their private labels and Zepto Café operations. Any inadequacy in the performance of these service providers or failure to comply with legal requirements could negatively affect their operations, financial status, cash flow, and overall business results.
  7. The positioning and dimensions of warehouses play a vital role in the supply chain services provided to wholesalers and retailers. Inefficient warehouse management can negatively impact a business's financial status, cash flow, and operational outcomes.
  8. Neglecting to promptly acquire, maintain, or renew necessary licenses, registrations, permits, and approvals might negatively impact their business, cash flow, and operational results.
  9. If Merchant Partners offer fraudulent, imitation, illegal, or unsafe products on their platforms, or if they impersonate other brands, their reputations, businesses, financial statuses, cash flows, and operational results could suffer.
  10. The industry in which they function has minimal entry barriers and low switching costs for consumers, which could significantly harm their operations.

Also Read | Zepto narrows Q4 loss to ₹1,539 crore; revenue rises 75 pc to ₹7,498 crore

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.

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