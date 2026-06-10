Zepto IPO: 10 key risks investors should know from UDRHP ahead of issue opening

Quick-commerce platform Zepto has taken another step toward its stock market debut by filing an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).
According to the updated filing, the IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth ₹8,010 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 113 million shares by existing investors. Zepto initially filed its IPO documents through SEBI's confidential pre-filing route in December 2025 and reportedly received regulatory approval in May 2026.
The OFS will see several early investors partially exit their holdings, including Nexus Venture Partners, Contrary Capital, Kaiser Permanente, and Razor Capital.
The company plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue to expand its network of dark stores across existing and new markets, fund lease-related expenses, strengthen technology and cloud infrastructure, and support marketing initiatives. As of 31 March, Zepto operated 1,139 dark stores across the country.
Founded in December 2020 as Kiranakart Technologies, the company was renamed Zepto Pvt Ltd in April 2025 and converted into a public limited company in December 2025.
Co-founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, along with their families and family offices, collectively hold a 19.6% stake in the company.
For the quarter ended March 2026, Zepto reported a 75% year-on-year increase in operating revenue to ₹7,498 crore, while its net loss narrowed to ₹1,539 crore from ₹1,832 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting continued growth alongside improving operating metrics.
Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Updated Draft Red-Herring Prospectus (UDRHP):
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Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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