Zepto’s roadshow offers clues to quick commerce’s next phase

BENGALURU : Zepto’s investor roadshow highlights improved marketing efficiency, while its updated draft red herring prospectus shows that new user additions fell by nearly two-thirds in 2025-26, suggesting the next phase of quick commerce may hinge more on deepening engagement with existing users.
BENGALURU : Zepto’s investor roadshow highlights improved marketing efficiency, while its updated draft red herring prospectus shows that new user additions fell by nearly two-thirds in 2025-26, suggesting the next phase of quick commerce may hinge more on deepening engagement with existing users.
In the presentation seen by Mint, the company says its digital marketing cost per order fell to ₹1 in the March quarter of fiscal year 2026 (FY26) from ₹10.8 in the first quarter of 2023-24, while weekly transacting users (WTU) rose to 9.2 million by the end of FY26.
In the presentation seen by Mint, the company says its digital marketing cost per order fell to ₹1 in the March quarter of fiscal year 2026 (FY26) from ₹10.8 in the first quarter of 2023-24, while weekly transacting users (WTU) rose to 9.2 million by the end of FY26.
While there aren’t comparable WTU-style user-base metrics for other platforms such as Eternal-owned Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, a Bernstein Research report cited by Moneycontrol in May said Zepto’s monthly active users peaked at around 60 million in August 2025 and eased to roughly 58 million by March this year.
The same for Blinkit rose from around 55 million in July 2025 to more than 77 million by March 2026. Instamart, meanwhile, stood at around 20 million, though Bernstein noted this covers only the standalone Instamart app and excludes traffic from Swiggy’s main app.
The digital marketing metric differs from the conventional customer acquisition cost (CAC), which measures how much a company spends to acquire each new user. Zepto’s calculation divides advertising spend by total orders, including those placed by existing customers. This means the figure is more a measure of marketing cost per transaction than the cost of acquiring new customers.
How is a new user defined?
Mint’s analysis of Zepto’s filings and conversations with marketing experts suggest that the quick commerce player’s implied CAC was about ₹427 per new user in 2024-25 and ₹1,448 per new user in 2025-26, based on ad spend and disclosed new-user additions.
The platform added only 9.6 million new users in the last fiscal year, down from 27.81 million in FY25, indicating that the growth is increasingly being driven by repeat usage.
That, in turn, raises a broader question for investors: whether stronger engagement from existing users can offset elevated fixed costs and pave a path to profitability.
What numbers don’t tell
Weekly transacting users are a useful engagement metric, but they do not distinguish between new and repeat customers. The metric, according to experts, shows how active users are. “You can’t assess acquisition efficiency using WTUs alone,” said Saurabh Parmar, an independent marketing and advertising consultant.
He said Zepto is effectively recasting a narrower marketing ratio as CAC. “Read alongside the weekly active user base, the digital CAC is basically a new label for performance marketing, one that’s based on total consumers, not actual new customer acquisition,” he said.
He added that even the apparent improvement in the ₹1 figure does not change the larger economics. “It’s not marketing that is driving costs down; Zepto’s fixed costs are very high, and those will not disappear,” he said. “Even if the ₹1 figure is taken at face value, there is still a net loss per order.”
That broader pressure is visible in the filing. Zepto’s average delivery cost per order rose from ₹42.05 in FY24 to ₹45.80 in FY25 and ₹45.74 in FY26, while loss per order moved from ₹84.6 in FY24 to ₹136.1 in FY25 before narrowing to ₹78.8 in FY26. Orders per dark store per day, meanwhile, rose from 1,325 in FY24 to 1,565 in FY25 and 1,677 in FY26, indicating better utilization of the network.
An investment banker familiar with consumer startups said that if delivery cost per order has remained broadly stable even as scale has increased sharply, it suggests Zepto has “optimized” delivery as a function. He added that the company’s high orders-per-dark-store metric also points to stronger supply-chain utilization.
However, he cautioned that, read alongside the marketing disclosures, Zepto is still presenting a per-order marketing ratio that includes both existing and new customers, rather than a pure measure of the cost to acquire each new customer.
To be sure, Eternal and Swiggy report average monthly transacting users, while Zepto discloses annual transacting users—a user who places at least one order in a year—making the metrics not directly comparable and unsuitable for calculating CAC on a like-for-like basis.
“However, the level of detail in Zepto’s roadshow and filing is itself notable, because such granular unit disclosures are unusual and signal a willingness to be judged on those metrics later in the public market,” the banker added.
The investment banker asked to remain anonymous because he didn't want to be seen publicly commenting on a rival quick-commerce firm.
Zepto didn’t respond to Mint's Friday email.
Zepto’s financials
Zepto’s updated prospectus was filed in June, as the quick commerce company prepares for an initial public offering of about ₹8,700 crore and reportedly seeks a valuation of around $7 billion. By market value, rival Swiggy is worth about $7.8 billion, compared with Zomato’s $26.9 billion.
Zepto’s revenue from operations has grown sharply, rising nearly 5.1 times from ₹4,454.52 crore in FY24 to ₹22,623.58 crore in FY26. But losses have also widened, increasing almost 4.7 times from ₹1,248.64 crore to ₹5,904.95 crore over the same period.