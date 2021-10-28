Zerodha co-founder on secrets to Nykaa's success as IPO hits street

For instance, he explained that Nykaa got their inventory management in order, by tying up with suppliers exclusively (like Huda). In Kamath's opinion, that’s the primary reason that propelled their growth to 200% YoY to 5.9 mn units in the quarter or the fact that Nykaa's average orders (3190 per order) are so much higher than the industry average (1800 per order), he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}