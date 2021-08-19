The amount of money raised in IPOs this year has reached $8.8 billion, already surpassing the totals of the past three years though it’s only August. At the current pace, 2021 would exceed the all-time record of $11.8 billion, reported Bloomberg. The performance of recent IPOs, such as Zomato, has fed the enthusiasm. Newly listed Indian stocks are beating the benchmark Nifty 50 Index by more than 40 percentage points this year, the biggest gap in seven years. The year could turn out to be India's year of IPO with many domestic unicorns launching their much-anticipated public issues.