With July being one of the busiest months in terms of companies coming up with initial public offering (IPOs), online brokerage firm Zerodha has been seeing a rush in its customers asking for it to open their accounts at the earliest as they plan to apply for the offerings.

The brokerage on its twitter handle shared the most used phrase that it got on calls last week. ''The most used phrase on calls and tickets at Zerodha this past week: "Please open my account as soon as possible. I want to apply for an IPO." Are your friends the same?'' Zerodha tweeted.

Zerodha offers its customers to apply online and invest in companies listing on the Indian exchanges with an IPO using mobile UPI with their accounts. It also helps the customers track the closed and the upcoming IPOs. ''SEBI has now made it mandatory for all IPOs to be supported by UPI 2.0. This means that we can now support IPO applications on our own. This is a much simpler, online process. All you need to do is enter the bid price, quantity and your UPI ID,'' Zerodha's website states.

After a dull period in the initial months of the year amid the deadly second covid wave in the country, its raining IPOs non-stop in the Indian stock markets since the past few months as many companies are lining up for their share sale, making 2021 an action-packed year for the offerings. The much-awaited IPO of food-tech unicorn Zomato is set to open this week on July 14.

