Zerodha shares the 'most-used phrase' on its platform last week

Zerodha offers its customers to apply online and invest in companies listing on the Indian exchanges with an IPO using mobile UPI with their accounts. It also helps the customers track the closed and the upcoming IPOs. ''SEBI has now made it mandatory for all IPOs to be supported by UPI 2.0. This means that we can now support IPO applications on our own. This is a much simpler, online process. All you need to do is enter the bid price, quantity and your UPI ID,'' Zerodha's website states.