Zetwerk, a manufacturing and procurement platform, is raising ₹5,012 crore through its market debut. The initial public offering (IPO), priced ₹143–151 per share, will open for subscription on 15 October and close on 19 October. Comprising a fresh issue of ₹2,830 crore with the balance being an offer for sale, the company is seeking a valuation of about ₹25,500 crore.
Zetwerk IPO: one-of-a-kind manufacturing platform with a profitability problem
SummaryZetwerk has a unique business model, with a competitive moat justified by growing revenue, orders, and commendable repeat rate. But losses and negative cash flows will need to improve.
Zetwerk, a manufacturing and procurement platform, is raising ₹5,012 crore through its market debut. The initial public offering (IPO), priced ₹143–151 per share, will open for subscription on 15 October and close on 19 October. Comprising a fresh issue of ₹2,830 crore with the balance being an offer for sale, the company is seeking a valuation of about ₹25,500 crore.
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Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.
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