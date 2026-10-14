Zetwerk IPO: one-of-a-kind manufacturing platform with a profitability problem

Zetwerk, a manufacturing and procurement platform, is raising ₹5,012 crore through its market debut. The initial public offering (IPO), priced ₹143–151 per share, will open for subscription on 15 October and close on 19 October. Comprising a fresh issue of ₹2,830 crore with the balance being an offer for sale, the company is seeking a valuation of about ₹25,500 crore.
Zetwerk, a manufacturing and procurement platform, is raising ₹5,012 crore through its market debut. The initial public offering (IPO), priced ₹143–151 per share, will open for subscription on 15 October and close on 19 October. Comprising a fresh issue of ₹2,830 crore with the balance being an offer for sale, the company is seeking a valuation of about ₹25,500 crore.
Customer metrics offer some evidence to this effect. Revenue from repeat customers accounted for over 80% of manufacturing business revenue in FY26, against an average of 84% since FY22. Median net revenue retention between FY23 and FY26 stood at 129%, indicating that spending by retained customers generally expanded. But for this moat to sustain, Zetwerk must continue to deliver reliable execution.
Does Zetwerk bear manufacturers' risks without earning their margins?
Zetwerk takes accountability for delivery and quality by third-party manufacturers. So, manufacturers’ execution issues can affect Zetwerk’s profitability. While fixed-price supplier contracts, customer price-adjustment clauses, commodity hedging, diversified supplier base, and selective in-house manufacturing can manage execution risks to an extent, they cannot eliminate counterparty risk or cost overruns.
In May 2026, analytics firm Crisil revised its outlook on Zetwerk's long-term ratings to negative from stable, while reaffirming the rating at Crisil A-. The outlook revision reflects high debt amid risks from the group’s muted operating profitability (2.65% Ebitda margin), working-capital-intensive operations, limited operating track record across segments, and exposure to operational and counterparty risks.
How has Zetwerk's financial profile evolved?
Revenue from continuing operations rose from ₹12,364 crore in FY24 to ₹15,913 crore in FY26. The trajectory, however, has been uneven, with revenue declining by 8.4% in FY25 before rebounding by 40.4% in FY26. Adjusted Ebitda has improved from ₹97 crore in FY24 to ₹421 crore in FY26. The company calculates adjusted Ebitda by excluding exceptional items, share-based payment expenses, and share of loss from joint ventures and associates.
A stubbornly negative bottom line is among the largest causes for concern. The company reported a consolidated loss of ₹1,606 crore in FY26, sharply higher than the ₹371 crore loss reported in FY25 and ₹918 crore loss in FY24. The June quarter saw 55% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹4,118 crore, narrowing the net loss to ₹733 crore from ₹1,368 crore in the year-ago period.
Can revenue growth translate into profits and cash flow?
The steep rise in losses during FY26 can be chalked up to exceptional items and discontinued operations, with the management emphasizing that remaining businesses are standing on solid ground and are positioned for robust growth. Adjusting for a ₹836 crore accounting charge and ₹486 crore loss from discontinued operations, FY26 loss would have been ₹286 crore.
The company has been bleeding an increasing amount of cash from operations, again indicative of working-capital risks inherent in typical manufacturing businesses. Investing has also drawn cash out, while financing has kept its cash and bank-balance position in the green at ₹2,444 crore as of March 2026, and its net debt position is negative. The company will use ₹2,160 crore of its IPO proceeds to deleverage its balance sheet.
But global supply-chain diversification, manufacturing localisation, renewable-energy investment and demand for precision electronics could drive growth. CEO Amrit Acharya called Zetwerk “a business which is at scale, but is still accelerating.” Its ₹12,370-crore order-book in FY26 will need to be met with working-capital and execution discipline, for margins to improve and accrue value to shareholders.
Does IPO valuation compensate investors for the risks?
Earnings multiples do not apply because Zetwerk remains loss-making. Plus, there is no straightforward listed peer offering a similar combination of outsourced manufacturing across sectors, proprietary technology, in-house facilities and industrial-material trading. So, relative valuation comparisons with contract manufacturers or industrial companies can be misleading.
Price-to-sales is less than 2x, which can be justified if cash flows and margins recover alongside growth. The company was valued at a slightly higher ₹27,000 crore post-money in its last funding round in March, which could also offer some comfort.