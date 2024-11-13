Zinka Logistics IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before investing to the issue

Zinka Logistics IPO: The initial public offering for Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd, a digital platform catering to truck operators, has commenced subscription today (Wednesday, November 13). While the issue is experiencing a sluggish start, it aspires to succeed like other offerings throughout the week.
On Tuesday, Zinka Logistics attracted over ₹501 crore from anchor investors for its IPO. The IPO, amounting to ₹1,115 crore, is set at a price range of ₹259-273 per share and will be open for public subscription until Monday, November 18.
This IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares totalling ₹550 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.06 crore shares. The OFS, featuring shares from promoters and selling investors, is estimated to be worth ₹565 crore at the highest end of the price range.
The funds raised from the new issuance, up to ₹200 crore, will be allocated for sales and marketing activities; ₹140 crore will be invested in Blackbuck Finserve to strengthen the capital base for future financing needs; ₹75 crore will be dedicated to expenses related to product development, and a portion will also be reserved for general corporate purposes.
Zinka Logistics is committed to revolutionizing the trucking sector in India by equipping truck operators with digital tools to handle their operations and enhance their income. The BlackBuck app offered by the company acts as an all-in-one platform, delivering services for payments, telematics, load management, and vehicle financing.
The book-running lead managers for the issue include Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, JM Financial, and IIFL Capital Services.
Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):
Zinka Logistics IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹273 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.
According to the grey market activity observed over the last eight sessions, the IPO GMP is showing a downward trend today and is anticipated to decline further. The GMP has a minimum of ₹0 and a maximum of ₹24, based on insights from experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
