Zinka Logistics IPO: These investors to bag up to 1,370% returns as shares likely to list on bourses on Friday

Saloni Goel
Updated21 Nov 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Zinka Logistics IPO: Early investors in Zinka Logistics stand to make multibagger returns of up to 1,370 per cent as the shares of the recently concluded public offer are set to list on the bourses tomorrow (Friday).

Zinka Logistics' initial public offer (IPO), which was open for subscription from 13 November to 18 November, garnered a decent response from investors. Overall, the issue was subscribed 1.87 times by the end of the bidding process.

Now, investors are awaiting the listing of Zinka Logistics shares on the bourses. The IPO was priced in the range of 259 to 273 per share. According to grey market trends, the Zinka Logistics IPO grey market premium (GMP) is flat, suggesting that Zinka Logistics shares are likely to list at 273, the same as the issue price.

While IPO investors may or may not see gains on their holdings, some of the selling shareholders stand to make sharp gains.

One of the early investors, Sanjiv Rangrass, who first invested in 2015 as per the RHP, at an average acquisition cost of 18.57 per share, could garner a 1,370.11 per cent return on his investment based on the IPO price of 273. Quickroutes International Private Limited, which also bought shares in 2015 at an average price of 52.04, could see a 424.60 per cent return on its investment.

Accel India (average acquisition price at 62.71) stands to make a 335.34 per cent gain, followed by Internet Fund III Pte Ltd (average acquisition price at 69.07) and Sands Capital Private Growth II Limited (average acquisition price at 106.68), which could garner 295.25 per cent and 106.68 per cent returns, respectively.

On the other hand, Peak XV Partners Investments VI (formerly SCI Investments VI) could see a 12 per cent loss on its investment, as it acquired shares at an average price of 308.98.

About Zinka Logistics

Zinka Logistics Solution Limited, founded in April 2015, operates the BlackBuck app, a digital platform designed for truck operators. In fiscal year 2024, 963,345 truck operators in India used the platform, accounting for 27.52% of all truck operators in the country.

The BlackBuck app provides a range of services, including payments, telematics, a freight marketplace, and vehicle financing, to help truck operators manage their businesses more effectively.

As of 31 March 2024, the company had processed a total Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of 173,961.93 million in payments.

