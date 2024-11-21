Zinka Logistics IPO, priced between ₹ 259- ₹ 273, saw decent investor interest with a 1.87x subscription. Early investors like Sanjiv Rangrass and Quickroutes stand to make significant gains, while some, like Peak XV, may incur losses.

Zinka Logistics IPO: Early investors in Zinka Logistics stand to make multibagger returns of up to 1,370 per cent as the shares of the recently concluded public offer are set to list on the bourses tomorrow (Friday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zinka Logistics' initial public offer (IPO), which was open for subscription from 13 November to 18 November, garnered a decent response from investors. Overall, the issue was subscribed 1.87 times by the end of the bidding process.

Now, investors are awaiting the listing of Zinka Logistics shares on the bourses. The IPO was priced in the range of ₹259 to ₹273 per share. According to grey market trends, the Zinka Logistics IPO grey market premium (GMP) is flat, suggesting that Zinka Logistics shares are likely to list at ₹273, the same as the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While IPO investors may or may not see gains on their holdings, some of the selling shareholders stand to make sharp gains.

One of the early investors, Sanjiv Rangrass, who first invested in 2015 as per the RHP, at an average acquisition cost of ₹18.57 per share, could garner a 1,370.11 per cent return on his investment based on the IPO price of ₹273. Quickroutes International Private Limited, which also bought shares in 2015 at an average price of ₹52.04, could see a 424.60 per cent return on its investment.

Accel India (average acquisition price at ₹62.71) stands to make a 335.34 per cent gain, followed by Internet Fund III Pte Ltd (average acquisition price at ₹69.07) and Sands Capital Private Growth II Limited (average acquisition price at ₹106.68), which could garner 295.25 per cent and 106.68 per cent returns, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, Peak XV Partners Investments VI (formerly SCI Investments VI) could see a 12 per cent loss on its investment, as it acquired shares at an average price of ₹308.98.

About Zinka Logistics Zinka Logistics Solution Limited, founded in April 2015, operates the BlackBuck app, a digital platform designed for truck operators. In fiscal year 2024, 963,345 truck operators in India used the platform, accounting for 27.52% of all truck operators in the country.

The BlackBuck app provides a range of services, including payments, telematics, a freight marketplace, and vehicle financing, to help truck operators manage their businesses more effectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 March 2024, the company had processed a total Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of ₹173,961.93 million in payments.