Zinka Logistics Solution IPO allotment in focus; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

  • Zinka Logistics Solution IPO allotment status will be available today, November 20. The IPO was subscribed 1.86 times by the third day. Investors can check their allotment on Kfin Technologies Ltd's portal. The listing date is set for November 21.

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO Allotment Status: The Zinka Logistics Solution IPO share allotment is likely to be out anytime soon today (November 20).
Zinka Logistics Solution IPO Allotment Status: The Zinka Logistics Solution IPO share allotment is likely to be out anytime soon today (November 20).(Image: Company Website)

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO Allotment Status: The Zinka Logistics Solution IPO share allotment is likely to be out anytime soon today (November 20). Zinka Logistics Solution IPO allotment process began yesterday, Tuesday, November 19. Investors who applied for the Zinka Logistics Solution IPO can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 13 and ended on Monday, November 18. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw decent response from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) (2.76 times), retail investors (1.66 times), followed by non institutional investors (24%). The employee portion saw a subscription of 9.88 times. Zinka Logistics Solution IPO subscription status was 1.86 times on the third day, according to BSE data.

Investors can ascertain their share distribution and the relevant proportions by taking in to account the basis of allocation. When verifying IPO allotment results, it’s crucial to take into account the total number of shares on offer. In cases where applicants do not receive shares, the company will commence the refund procedure. The shares that have been allocated will be credited to the person’s demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin today itself (Wednesday, November 20). Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day.

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, November 21.

How to check Zinka Logistics Solution IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal?

If you have applied for the Zinka Logistics Solution IPO, you can do a Zinka Logistics Solution IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's Zinka Logistics Solution IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

By clicking the link provided, you can check the status using any of the five links available.

Step 2:

Once you have chosen one of those five URLs, select the Zinka Logistics Solution IPO from the "Select IPO" dropdown menu.

Step 3:

To view the status, input your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4:

- If you opt for this choice, first enter your application number and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- If you choose the Demat Account option, provide the account details along with the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, enter your PAN number and the captcha code, then click "Submit."

 

How to check Zinka Logistics Solution IPO allotment status on BSE?

Step 1:

Go to the allotment page on the official BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2:

Under 'Issue Type', choose 'Equity'.

Step 3:

From the 'Issue Name' drop-down menu, select the IPO.

Step 4:

Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Zinka Logistics Solution IPO allotment status on NSE?

Step 1:

Go to the official NSE website - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jp

Step 2:

You need to register using your PAN by selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE site.

Step 3

Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

On the following page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO GMP today

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 273 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO details
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

