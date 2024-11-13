Zinka Logistics Solution IPO subscribed 24% on day 1 of issue, retail portion booked highest; Latest GMP here

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of the digital truck operator platform Zinka Logistics Solution Limited received tepid response on the first day of issue and was not fully subscribed by investors. The Flipkart-backed public issue hit India's primary market to open for a three-day subscription period on Wednesday, November 13 and will close on Monday, November 18.

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO, or BlackBuck IPO, aims to raise ₹1,114.72 crore through the public issue. It has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors.