Zinka Logistics Solution IPO subscribed 24% on day 1 of issue, retail portion booked highest; Latest GMP here

Nikita Prasad
Published13 Nov 2024, 05:28 PM IST
Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: The price band for Zinka Logistics is fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>259 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>273 per equity share and subscription runs from November 13 to 18 (Image credit: https://www.blackbuck.com/)
Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: The price band for Zinka Logistics is fixed at ₹259 to ₹273 per equity share and subscription runs from November 13 to 18

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of the digital truck operator platform Zinka Logistics Solution Limited received tepid response on the first day of issue and was not fully subscribed by investors. The Flipkart-backed public issue hit India's primary market to open for a three-day subscription period on Wednesday, November 13 and will close on Monday, November 18.

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO, or BlackBuck IPO, aims to raise 1,114.72 crore through the public issue. It has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors. 

 

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO Subscription Status

On the first day of subscription, Zinka Logistics Solution IPO was booked 24 per cent by the end of the session. The portion reserved for retail investors was booked the highest among the three groups of investors at 51 per cent. The portion reserved for QIBs was booked 26 per cent and NIIs bid 0.2 per cent. The portion reserved for employees was booked 3.22 times on the first day. According to BSE data, the IPO received 54,08,100 share applications against 2,25,67,270 shares offered on Wednesday.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 05:28 PM IST
