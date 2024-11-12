Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: Flipkart-backed issue to open on Nov 13—Here are top 10 things to know before subscribing

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: The mainboard initial public offering of the digital truck operator platform Zinka Logistics Solution Limited will hit India's primary market to open for subscription on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: Here are top 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue

1. Zinka Logistics Solution IPO key dates: Zinka Logistics Solution IPO subscription period begins on November 13, 2024, and ends on November 18, 2024. On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the allocation for the Zinka Logistics IPO is anticipated to be finalized. The proposed listing date for Zinka Logistics' initial public offering (IPO) is set for Thursday, November 21, 2024, on the BSE and NSE.

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The book-running lead managers are Axis Capital Ltd, IIFL Securities Limited, JM Financial Ltd, and Morgan Stanley India Company Ltd. The offer's registrar isKFin Technologies Ltd.

The pre-IPO placement, if approved by the book-running lead manager and the business, might account for up to 20% of the total amount of the fresh offering. Once this placement concludes, the size of the new issue will be reduced.

Zinka Logistics' average monthly transacting truck operators increased, which in turn increased its commission income, subscription fees, and service fees. As a result, the company's consolidated revenue from continuing operations increased by 69.01% to ₹296.92 crore in Fiscal 2024 from ₹175.68 crore in Fiscal 2023.