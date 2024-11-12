Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: Flipkart-backed issue to open on Nov 13—Here are top 10 things to know before subscribing

  • Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: The Flipkart-backed public issue will open for subscription on November 13 for all groups of investors.

Nikita Prasad
Published12 Nov 2024, 09:11 PM IST
Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: The price band for Zinka Logistics is fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>259 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>273 per equity share and subscription runs from November 13 to 18 (Image credit: https://www.blackbuck.com/)
Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: The price band for Zinka Logistics is fixed at ₹259 to ₹273 per equity share and subscription runs from November 13 to 18 (Image credit: https://www.blackbuck.com/)

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: The mainboard initial public offering of the digital truck operator platform Zinka Logistics Solution Limited will hit India's primary market to open for subscription on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

 

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: Here are top 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue


1. Zinka Logistics Solution IPO key dates: Zinka Logistics Solution IPO subscription period begins on November 13, 2024, and ends on November 18, 2024. On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the allocation for the Zinka Logistics IPO is anticipated to be finalized. The proposed listing date for Zinka Logistics' initial public offering (IPO) is set for Thursday, November 21, 2024, on the BSE and NSE.

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The book-running lead managers are Axis Capital Ltd, IIFL Securities Limited, JM Financial Ltd, and Morgan Stanley India Company Ltd. The offer's registrar isKFin Technologies Ltd.

The pre-IPO placement, if approved by the book-running lead manager and the business, might account for up to 20% of the total amount of the fresh offering. Once this placement concludes, the size of the new issue will be reduced.

Zinka Logistics' average monthly transacting truck operators increased, which in turn increased its commission income, subscription fees, and service fees. As a result, the company's consolidated revenue from continuing operations increased by 69.01% to 296.92 crore in Fiscal 2024 from 175.68 crore in Fiscal 2023.

Zinka Logistics is committed to redefining the Indian transportation sector by providing truck owners with digital tools to better manage their companies and boost their profits. The company's cutting-edge BlackBuck app functions as a full platform, including options for financing for vehicles, load management, telemetry, and payments.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 09:11 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOZinka Logistics Solution IPO: Flipkart-backed issue to open on Nov 13—Here are top 10 things to know before subscribing

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

784.95
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-19.8 (-2.46%)

Tata Steel share price

144.15
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.8 (-0.55%)

Tata Power share price

414.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-17.25 (-4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

256.20
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

638.50
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
14.6 (2.34%)

Coforge share price

8,099.00
03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
35.6 (0.44%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,862.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-4.1 (-0.22%)

Federal Bank share price

207.15
03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.6 (-0.29%)
More from 52 Week High

ITI share price

295.15
03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-32.25 (-9.85%)

Jyothy Labs share price

441.65
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-35.7 (-7.48%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,789.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-141.5 (-7.33%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,028.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-397.05 (-7.32%)
More from Top Losers

Uno Minda share price

1,002.75
03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
80.45 (8.72%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

636.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
34.45 (5.72%)

The Ramco Cements share price

910.25
03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
40.3 (4.63%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,241.65
03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
52.9 (4.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.00-1,470.00
    Chennai
    77,311.00-1,470.00
    Delhi
    77,463.00-1,470.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.00-1,470.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.