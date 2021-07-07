Zomato advances 9,375 cr IPO to next week

Mumbai: Zomato-- India's largest online food delivery startup, has advanced its plans to launch its much awaited initial public offering to next week, against its earlier plan of launching the offer on 19 July, said three people aware of the development, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The ₹9,375 crore IPO is now likely to be launched in the middle of next week, most likely on 14 July, the people cited above said.

“The red herring prospectus was filed earlier this week and only the registrar of companies (RoC) approval is awaited. Given the strong investor demand, the company and bankers have decided to advance the launch timeline," said the first person cited above.

“The deal is seeing great demand from both foreign and domestic investors. We are likely to see some new FIIs come to the Indian markets because of this deal," he added.

Mint reported on Tuesday that Zomato is eyeing an increase in valuation for its upcoming IPO from around $8 billion to up to $10 billion in the backdrop of a rapid increase in online food-ordering, restaurant-bookings and subscriptions for Zomato Pro businesses, which in turn has caused a significant increase in demand from potential investors for Zomato's shares.

Zomato has also increased the size of its IPO, after it received strong interest in its investor roadshows. The company will now raise Rs9,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares as against the earlier planned fresh issue size of Rs7,500 crore. Sebi norms allow companies to increase the size of a fresh issue by up to 20% between the DRHP and RHP, without having to file a fresh DRHP again. On the other hand ZOmato’s early investor Info Edge has reduced the size of its secondary share sale in the IPO to Rs375 crore from Rs750 crore earlier.

Zomato's existing investors include Info Edge (India) Ltd. (18.55%), Uber B.V. (9.13%), Alipay Singapore Holding Pte. Ltd. (8.33%), Antfin Singapore Holding Pte. Ltd. (8.20%), Tiger Global (6%), Sequoia Capital (5.98%), co-founder Deepinder Goyal (5.51%), Temasek Holdings subsidiary (3.65%) and a few others.

Zomato has seen a rapid rise across all its business verticals over the past few months.

Zomato clocked Rs.1,367 crore in revenues for the first three quarters of FY2021. The food-tech company's expenses were about Rs.1,724 crore, which led to a loss of Rs.684 crore.

Zomato's revenue increased by 96% from Rs. 1,398 crore in FY2019 to Rs.2,743 crore in FY2020.

During the financial year 2020, Zomato received a total of at least 403 million online orders with a gross order value of Rs. 11,221 crore.

Zomato offered its delivery services in about 500 cities across India with over 2 lakh delivery partners last year.

Zomato’s paid premium subscription programme "Zomato Pro" recorded 1.4 million members and over 25,350 Pro Restaurant Partners in India as of 31 December, 2020.

Zomato Pro enables discounts for customers at select restaurant partners across both food delivery and dining-out offerings.

As of 31 December, Zomato had 3,50,174 active restaurant listings. In terms of table bookings, 12.2 million covers were booked through its platform in fiscal 2020.

On an average, in fiscal 2020, Zomato had 131,233 active food delivery restaurants every month.

The company has cut down its expenses significantly. Zomato spent RS.307 crore as advertising and promotional expenses, which was 77% less than Rs.1,338 crore spent in this area in FY2020.

