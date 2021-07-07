Zomato advances 9,375 cr IPO to next week

Zomato has also increased the size of its IPO, after it received strong interest in its investor roadshows. The company will now raise Rs9,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares as against the earlier planned fresh issue size of Rs7,500 crore. Sebi norms allow companies to increase the size of a fresh issue by up to 20% between the DRHP and RHP, without having to file a fresh DRHP again. On the other hand ZOmato’s early investor Info Edge has reduced the size of its secondary share sale in the IPO to Rs375 crore from Rs750 crore earlier.