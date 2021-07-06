Zomato IPO: All you need to know about this much-anticipated listing in 10 points2 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Zomato is expected to launch its share sale later this month
India’s most valuable food delivery company Zomato is set to hit the Indian market with its much anticipated initial public offering (IPO). Market regulator SEBI officially gave its go-ahead to the food-tech unicorn to raise fund via the public offering. The company in April had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, proposing an IPO of ₹8,250 crore.
Zomato is expected to launch its share sale later this month to become the first of India’s top unicorns to go public.
Here's all you need to know about Zomato IPO:
Zomato will be the first among India’s mega startups to access public markets. Payment services company Paytm; Flipkart, the e-commerce firm now owned by Walmart Inc.; online insurance platform Policybazaar and cosmetics and garments retailer Nykaa are also readying to go public.
