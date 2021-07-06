{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s most valuable food delivery company Zomato is set to hit the Indian market with its much anticipated initial public offering (IPO). Market regulator SEBI officially gave its go-ahead to the food-tech unicorn to raise fund via the public offering. The company in April had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, proposing an IPO of ₹8,250 crore.

India’s most valuable food delivery company Zomato is set to hit the Indian market with its much anticipated initial public offering (IPO). Market regulator SEBI officially gave its go-ahead to the food-tech unicorn to raise fund via the public offering. The company in April had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, proposing an IPO of ₹8,250 crore.

Zomato is expected to launch its share sale later this month to become the first of India’s top unicorns to go public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zomato is expected to launch its share sale later this month to become the first of India’s top unicorns to go public. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Here's all you need to know about Zomato IPO:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}