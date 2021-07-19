Zomato's initial public offering (IPO) which was opened from July 14 to July 16 was subscribed over 40 times on the last day of subscription, led by strong response from QIBs and retail category. On the third and final day of bidding, the Zomato IPO received bids for 29.04 billion equity shares against an IPO size of 719.23 million.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was subscribed 55 times while the retail category about 8 times. Non-institutional investors 34.80 times and that for employees was subscribed at 62%.

As per market observers, Zomato's grey market premium (GMP) has improved as it is in the range of ₹16-17. The grey market is an unofficial platform, wherein trading starts after the announcement of IPO price band till the listing of IPO shares.

The issue comprised an offer for sale of ₹375 crore by the company’s early investor—Info Edge—and a fresh issue worth ₹9,000 crore. Link Intime India Private is the registrar of Zomato IPO and according to brokerages share allotment is likely to be finalised on Thursday i.e., July 22 and Zomato shares are likely to be listed next week on July 27 on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Zomato has raised ₹4,196 crore from several prominent institutional investors as part of an anchor book allocation. It has allocated 552.17 million equity shares, to anchor investors, at a price of ₹76 per share. Government of Singapore, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are some of the investors that participated in the anchor book.

Zomato’s IPO success could work in favour of the upcoming public offerings of the new-age unicorns like Paytm, Mobikwik and PolicyBazaar. While Paytm and Mobikwik have recently filed their draft papers with the market regulator SEBI, Nykaa, PolicyBazaar and other are expected to do it soon.

