Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Zomato IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status, other details here

Zomato IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status, other details here

Premium
Zomato IPO subscription got bids for 1.05 times its issue size on Wednesday
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

  • Zomato's IPO got fully subscribed on the first day of bidding, led by a good response from the retail investors

A day after raising 4,195 crore from anchor investors, Zomato's initial public offering (IPO) got fully subscribed on the first day of the bidding on Wednesday, led by a good response from the retail investors. The online food-delivery platform received bids for 1.05 times its issue size on Wednesday, with two days still to go.

A day after raising 4,195 crore from anchor investors, Zomato's initial public offering (IPO) got fully subscribed on the first day of the bidding on Wednesday, led by a good response from the retail investors. The online food-delivery platform received bids for 1.05 times its issue size on Wednesday, with two days still to go.

Within hours of opening on Day 1, the retail segment of the share sale was fully subscribed, and by the end of the day, the portion received bid for 2.85 times the number of shares on offer. Overall, the issue got subscribed nearly 1.05 times on Day 1, data compiled by stock exchanges showed. The offer received bids for 75.60 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares.

Within hours of opening on Day 1, the retail segment of the share sale was fully subscribed, and by the end of the day, the portion received bid for 2.85 times the number of shares on offer. Overall, the issue got subscribed nearly 1.05 times on Day 1, data compiled by stock exchanges showed. The offer received bids for 75.60 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 0.98 times (98%) while the portion reserved for non institutional investors got subscribed 0.13 times (13%). The portion set aside for employees was subscribed 0.8 times or 18%.

As per market observers, Zomato's grey market premium (GMP) was in the range of 12-14, nearly 17% over the upper price band of 76.

Zomato on Tuesday said that it has raised 4,196 crore from several prominent institutional investors as part of an anchor book allocation. It has allocated 552.17 million equity shares, to anchor investors, at a price of 76 per share. Government of Singapore, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are some of the investors that participated in the anchor book.

The issue comprises an offer for sale of 375 crore by the company’s early investor—Info Edge—and a fresh issue worth 9,000 crore. Link Intime India Private is the registrar of Zomato IPO and according to brokerages share allotment is likely to be finalised on July 22 and Zomato shares are likely to be listed on July 27.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How do banks determine a good credit score?

Premium

How are shares allocated in an oversubscribed IPO?

Premium

Citigroup profit soars as consumers rebound

Premium

An unflattering FY21 is a risk for MobiKwik’s tryst with markets

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!