Zomato IPO opens next week. GMP, expectations and what lies ahead

Those at Jefferies India in a note said that while there are a lot of questions on the minds of investors with respect to the medium-term growth, profitability & cash usage, the FOMO factor should keep the excitement level high, based on investor interactions. Management at the analyst meet sounded upbeat, it said. ‘’At FY20 absolute cash burn run-rate, Zomato's post-IPO cash balance should suffice for 6-7 years and could be even up to 10 years if burn levels are lower than FY20 levels,’’ it said. Separately, the brokerage believes that high growth internet stocks like Zomato may drive de-rating of the traditional stocks including FMCG & retail, over time.