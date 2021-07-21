Zomato IPO share allotment: How to check application status

LKP Securities, which had recommended subscribe to the IPO, said in a note: "Zomato is a growth oriented company focused on increasing its presence further into every part of the country. FY21 revenues fell by 24% to Rs1,993 crore, the number of orders declined by 41% to 239 million, but order value increased by 43% YoY to almost ₹400. Increase in frequency and number of food delivery by customers due to lockdowns along with lower customer discounts and fees to delivery partners led to contraction in losses in FY21 to 490 crore (excluding exceptional item) from ₹2,251 crore in FY20. Zomato’s unit economic cost has seen an improvement in last four quarters which increased to ₹20.5 in FY21 from loss of ₹30.5 in FY20."