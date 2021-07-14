The Indian food delivery startup Zomato got about 35 times more bids from anchor investors than it intended to sell in its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO). The Gurgaon-based firm received bids worth 1.5 trillion rupees ($20 billion) from large funds compared with the 42 billion rupees offered, reported Bloomberg.

The food delivery platform on Tuesday said it has raised a little over ₹4,196 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale, which opens for public subscription today.

The company has decided to allocate 552,173,505 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹76 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to ₹4,196.51 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.

BlackRock, Tiger Global Investments Fund, Fidelity, New World Fund Inc, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte-ODI, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte -ODI, T Rowe, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are among the anchor investors.

The domestic investors who participated in the anchor bidding include Kotak Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Axis MF, SBI MF, UTI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, IDFC MF, Sundaram MF, Edelweiss MF, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Credit Suisse Group AG, BofA Securities and Citigroup Inc. are managing the IPO.

At about $1.3 billion, the startup’s IPO is set to be India’s biggest since SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd.’s $1.4 billion share sale in March 2020. That said, Zomato’s record could soon be overtaken by digital payments services provider Paytm, which is preparing for its more than $2 billion IPO.

The online food delivery segment has seen significant growth in the last few years with Zomato and Swiggy competing head on to grab market share.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.