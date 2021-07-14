Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Zomato IPO subscribed 35 times by anchor investors

Zomato IPO subscribed 35 times by anchor investors

Premium
Zomato IPO price band is fixed at 72-76 per share. File photo
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Livemint

  • Zomato on Tuesday said it has raised a little over 4,196 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale

The Indian food delivery startup Zomato got about 35 times more bids from anchor investors than it intended to sell in its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO). The Gurgaon-based firm received bids worth 1.5 trillion rupees ($20 billion) from large funds compared with the 42 billion rupees offered, reported Bloomberg.

The Indian food delivery startup Zomato got about 35 times more bids from anchor investors than it intended to sell in its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO). The Gurgaon-based firm received bids worth 1.5 trillion rupees ($20 billion) from large funds compared with the 42 billion rupees offered, reported Bloomberg.

The food delivery platform on Tuesday said it has raised a little over 4,196 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale, which opens for public subscription today.

The food delivery platform on Tuesday said it has raised a little over 4,196 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale, which opens for public subscription today.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The company has decided to allocate 552,173,505 equity shares to anchor investors at 76 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to 4,196.51 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.

BlackRock, Tiger Global Investments Fund, Fidelity, New World Fund Inc, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte-ODI, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte -ODI, T Rowe, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are among the anchor investors.

The domestic investors who participated in the anchor bidding include Kotak Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Axis MF, SBI MF, UTI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, IDFC MF, Sundaram MF, Edelweiss MF, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Credit Suisse Group AG, BofA Securities and Citigroup Inc. are managing the IPO.

At about $1.3 billion, the startup’s IPO is set to be India’s biggest since SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd.’s $1.4 billion share sale in March 2020. That said, Zomato’s record could soon be overtaken by digital payments services provider Paytm, which is preparing for its more than $2 billion IPO.

The online food delivery segment has seen significant growth in the last few years with Zomato and Swiggy competing head on to grab market share.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

FDs are so old-world, but don't write them off, yet

Premium

Covid yet to abate in Kerala, N-E states despite high vax rate

Premium

You can now buy govt bonds. But should you?

Premium

Distress in Indian households may run deeper than what ...

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!