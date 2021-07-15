The initial public offer (IPO) of Zomato Ltd was subscribed 5.07 times on the second day of bidding.

The issue received bids for 3.65 billion shares against an IPO size of 719.23 million shares.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 4.99 times. While the qualified institutional buyer category was subscribed 7.46 times, employee’s category was subscribed 36% and the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 48%.

Earlier on Tuesday, a day ahead of the opening of the IPO, the company had seen a strong demand for its shares in the anchor book allocation. The online food delivery platform raised ₹4,196 crore from several prominent institutional investors including Government of Singapore, canadian pension funds Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and OMERS, BlackRock Global Funds, T Rowe Price, Fidelity, Aberdeen Global Indian Equity, Baillie Gifford, Steadview Capital, Goldman Sachs, Neuberger Berman, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Pinebridge Global Funds. Among domestic investors, Axis MF, HDFC Trustee, SBI MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life, ICICI Prudential, Kotak MF, Nippon Life India, and SBI Life Insurance invested in the company via anchor book.

The Zomato IPO had been fully subscribed on the first day of the offering on Wednesday, led by retail investors. Within minutes of opening, the retail segment of the Zomato IPO was fully subscribed, and by the end of the day, small investors had bid for 2.85 times the number of shares on offer.

Zomato is India’s first major new-age technology company to go public. The keen retail interest seen in the Zomato IPO on the first day is likely to bode well for other technology companies preparing their IPOs, including Paytm, MobiKwik, Nykaa and PolicyBazaar.

The issue comprises fresh issuance of shares, aggregating up to ₹9,000 crore, and an offer for sale of up to ₹375 crore by Info Edge. It is being sold in the ₹72-76 price band.

Over FY18-21, Zomato grew its revenue at 62% CAGR. While business is at nascent stage and has just started gaining traction since FY18, the EBITDA losses have reduced substantially with the scale up in the business and per-unit economics turning profitable.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services in an IPO note said "Zomato with first mover advantage is placed in a sweet spot as the online food delivery market is at the cusp of evolution. The valuation also appears expensive at 25 times FY21 enterprise value to sales compared to average of 9.6 times for global peers and 11.6 times for Indian quick service restaurants (QSRs). Though, valuing such early stage businesses on plain vanilla financial matrix might not give the right picture and may look distorted".

In FY21, Zomato recorded 32.1 million average monthly active users, of which 6.8 million MTUs (monthly transacting users) placed transactions. It is present in 525 cities in India, with almost 150,000 active food delivery restaurant listings and 170,000 active delivery partners at the end of FY21.

