Zomato IPO subscribed 5.07 times on second day led by institutional investors

Motilal Oswal Financial Services in an IPO note said "Zomato with first mover advantage is placed in a sweet spot as the online food delivery market is at the cusp of evolution. The valuation also appears expensive at 25 times FY21 enterprise value to sales compared to average of 9.6 times for global peers and 11.6 times for Indian quick service restaurants (QSRs). Though, valuing such early stage businesses on plain vanilla financial matrix might not give the right picture and may look distorted".