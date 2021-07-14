The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the home-grown food tech unicorn Zomato is finally here as the three-day share sale opens for subscription today with the offer price for the IPO fixed at ₹72- ₹76 per share. The issue, which closes on 16 July is going to be the second-biggest IPO since SBI Cards and Payment Services' last year in March.

Zomato on Tuesday said that it has raised ₹4,196 crore from several prominent institutional investors as part of an anchor book allocation. It has allocated 552.17 million equity shares, to anchor investors, at a price of ₹76 per share. Government of Singapore, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are some of the investors that participated in the anchor book.

The issue comprises an offer for sale of ₹375 crore by the company’s early investor—Info Edge—and a fresh issue worth ₹9,000 crore. Zomato's grey market premium (GMP) has been volatile ahead of its issue. As per the market observers, the GMP was in the range of ₹13-17, around 20% over the upper price band.

Link Intime India Private is the registrar of Zomato IPO and according to brokerages share allotment is likely to be finalised on July 22 and Zomato shares are likely to be listed on July 27.

Key details -

-Issue period: 14 July 2021 – 16 July 2021

-IPO Size: ₹9,375 crore

Price band: ₹72 to 76 per share

Listing: Zomato shares are expected to list on both NSE and BSE on July 27

Bid lot: Minimum lot of 195 shares, and in multiples of 195 thereafter

-Quota size: For retail category, the quota is fixed at 10% of the net offer while for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) at 75% and non-institutional investors (NII) quota at 15%.

-Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, and Credit Suisse Securities (India) are the global coordinators and book running lead managers (BRLMs).

-Bank of America (BofA) Securities and Citigroup Global Markets India will manage the issue whereas Link Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

-The company’s consolidated loss narrowed to ₹816 crore in FY21 as compared to loss of ₹2,385 crore in the previous year. The company has said that its losses are expected to continue given ‘significant investments towards growing its business.’ As of 31st March 2021, Zomato was present in 525 cities in India, with 389,932 active restaurant listings along with presence in 23 countries outside India.

-Many domestic brokerage firms have given a 'Subscribe' rating to the IPO. Motilal Oswal said that investors with high risk appetite can 'Subscribe for Listing Gains' whereas Choice Broking have assigned a 'Subscribe with Caution' rating.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.