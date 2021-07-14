-The company’s consolidated loss narrowed to ₹816 crore in FY21 as compared to loss of ₹2,385 crore in the previous year. The company has said that its losses are expected to continue given ‘significant investments towards growing its business.’ As of 31st March 2021, Zomato was present in 525 cities in India, with 389,932 active restaurant listings along with presence in 23 countries outside India.