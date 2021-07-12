Motilal Oswal: Zomato with first mover advantage is placed in a sweet spot as the online food delivery market is at the cusp of evolution.. However, the brokerage said that predicting the growth trajectory at this juncture is little tricky for next few years. Valuing such early stage businesses on plain vanilla financial matrix might not give the right picture and may look distorted. ''Investors with high risk appetite can Subscribe for Listing Gains given fancy for unique and first of its kind listing in the food delivery business.''

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}