Zomato IPO to open on 14 July; offer price set at 72-76 apiece

“The numbers are working in Zomato’s favour as the AOV has increased, discounts have decreased and per unit economics are looking good in 9MFY21.However the metrics improvement is thanks to the delivery sector becoming a necessity from a luxury. At the same time, NRAI has stepped up the pressure against aggregators by announcing their own app, emergence of new age aggregators such as Thrive, Peppo , DotPe, etc and Amazon also doing food delivery in Bangalore. The business is a cash guzzling one", Kondawar adds

