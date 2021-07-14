Zomato IPO: What the food tech says about growth, sustainability and competition

“Proceeds will be used for organic growth of the business, including newer customer acquisition and growing the delivery infrastructure, and technology platform. Second is for inorganic initiatives, which will include minority share purchases or full buyouts. If we come across opportunities which are strategic to our business and make sense, we will use the cash to make those investments. And thirdly the third bucket is general corporate purposes where we will be investing up to 25% of proceeds," said Goyal.