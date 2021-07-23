Zomato shares make steady stock markets debut, list at 53% premium

“Predicting growth trajectory at this juncture is little tricky for the next few years. The valuation also appears expensive at 25 times FY21 enterprise value to sales compared to average of 9.6 times for global peers and 11.6 times for Indian quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Though, valuing such early stage businesses on plain vanilla financial matrix might not give the right picture and may look distorted," said Sneha Poddar, a research analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.