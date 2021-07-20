OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Zomato raises $1.26 billion in IPO: Report

Zomato raises $1.26 billion in IPO: Report

Zomato Ltd will raise $1.26 billion by pricing its shares at ₹76 each in its initial public offering (PhotoPremium
Zomato Ltd will raise $1.26 billion by pricing its shares at 76 each in its initial public offering (Photo" Reuters)
 1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2021, 04:58 PM IST Scott Murdoch, Reuters

  • Zomato, which is backed by Ant Group, will be valued at up to $8 billion following the IPO which is the first for a food delivery group in India
  • The pricing is set at the top of the flagged range of 72 ($0.9649) to 76 each at the start of the booking building process

HONG KONG : Indian food delivery startup Zomato Ltd will raise $1.26 billion by pricing its shares at 76 each in its initial public offering, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Zomato did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company, which is backed by Ant Group, will be valued at up to $8 billion following the IPO which is the first for a food delivery group in India.

The pricing is set at the top of the flagged range of 72 ($0.9649) to 76 each at the start of the booking building process.

Zomato, launched in 2008, collates restaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it a competitor to the Swiggy and Amazon.com's food delivery service.

Swiggy was reported had raised $1.25 billion in a private funding round from the likes of SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 and Prosus.

Zomato's IPO was strongly backed by investors attracting bids worth $46.3 billion as it was more than 38 times oversubscribed when the books closed on Friday, signalling confidence about the fast-growing sector.

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout