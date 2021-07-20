Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zomato raises $1.26 billion in IPO: Report

Zomato raises $1.26 billion in IPO: Report

Premium
Zomato Ltd will raise $1.26 billion by pricing its shares at 76 each in its initial public offering
1 min read . 04:58 PM IST Scott Murdoch, Reuters

  • Zomato, which is backed by Ant Group, will be valued at up to $8 billion following the IPO which is the first for a food delivery group in India
  • The pricing is set at the top of the flagged range of 72 ($0.9649) to 76 each at the start of the booking building process

HONG KONG : Indian food delivery startup Zomato Ltd will raise $1.26 billion by pricing its shares at 76 each in its initial public offering, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Zomato did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company, which is backed by Ant Group, will be valued at up to $8 billion following the IPO which is the first for a food delivery group in India.

The pricing is set at the top of the flagged range of 72 ($0.9649) to 76 each at the start of the booking building process.

Zomato, launched in 2008, collates restaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it a competitor to the Swiggy and Amazon.com's food delivery service.

Swiggy was reported had raised $1.25 billion in a private funding round from the likes of SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 and Prosus.

Zomato's IPO was strongly backed by investors attracting bids worth $46.3 billion as it was more than 38 times oversubscribed when the books closed on Friday, signalling confidence about the fast-growing sector.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

