Three firms —- Zomato , Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd and Chemplast Sanmar Ltd have received Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO).

Earlier on Saturday Mint reported that SEBI cleared decks for Zomato to raise funds via IPO.

Tatva Chintan Pharma has filed DRHP with SEBI on 2 April. The offer comprises a fresh issue of ₹225 crore and an offer for sale of ₹225 crore by its existing promoters and shareholders.

Tatva Chintan is a specialty chemical manufacturing company engaged in the manufacture of a diverse portfolio of structure directing agents (“SDAs"), phase transfer catalysts (“PTCs"), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals

Chemplast Sanmar has filed DRHP with SEBI on 2 May. Chemplast Sanmar's IPO, which is backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, consist of a fresh issue of ₹1500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹2000 crore by its current promoters and shareholders. An offer for sale comprises sale of ₹1850 crore by Sanmar Holdings Ltd, ₹150 crore by Sanmar Engineering Services Ltd

Meanwhile, SEBI documents said that it has put in abeyance the IPO approval process of no-frills carrier Go Airline (India) Ltd and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. However, reasons for holding IPO approval has not given.

Go Airlines plans to raise up to ₹3,600 crore through its proposed IPO, while Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO will see existing investors sell part of their shareholding through an offer for sale.

Also, SEBI said other 17 firms which seeks its approval to raise funds via IPO or FPO is under process. Few of them have issued clarification by SEBI and reply is awaited.

The 17 companies includes Aadhar Housing Finance, Jana Small Finance Bank, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, Fincare Small Finance Bank, Penna Cement Industries, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Devyani International, CarTrade Tech, Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Supriya Lifescience, Vijaya Diagnostic, Ami Organics, Sansera Engineering, Ruchi Soya, Skanray Technologies and UMA Converter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.