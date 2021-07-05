Zomato, Tatva Chintan, Chemplast Sanmar get Sebi nod to raise funds via IPO

Chemplast Sanmar has filed DRHP with SEBI on 2 May. Chemplast Sanmar's IPO, which is backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, consist of a fresh issue of ₹1500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹2000 crore by its current promoters and shareholders. An offer for sale comprises sale of ₹1850 crore by Sanmar Holdings Ltd, ₹150 crore by Sanmar Engineering Services Ltd