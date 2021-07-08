Zomato to rank among India's top 100 most-valued public companies with its IPO

"Zomato IPO would mark the first meaningful Internet listing in India. With >80% contribution to revenues, food delivery is the bedrock, a two-player market now although more competition is possible. Covid-19 impacted revenues negatively but helped unit economics and sustainable level is unclear. Clarity is needed on usage of ~45% proceeds for M&A, nutraceutical foray etc. The technical factors may drive investor interest, which may have boarder implications,"said Jefferies India in a note to its investors.