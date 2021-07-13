Mumbai: The grey market premium (GMP) of shares of Zomato Ltd on Tuesday turned volatile ahead of the opening of its initial public offering. The share sale will open on 14 July and the offer price for the IPO has been fixed at ₹72- ₹76 a share.

A trader, who did not wish to be named, said that at the peak, the Zomato GMP was ₹19, with some deals even happening at ₹25, and then it went downhill. It was ₹13.5 on Friday. On Monday, it was very volatile with a downward trend, he said. From ₹9 apiece on Monday, it fell to even ₹6.75 at the lowest, he added.

"However, today it has recovered back to ₹9.50/ ₹9.75 as it was reported that a lot of interest was seen in the Zomato IPO," he said.

GMP for the firm has fallen steadily from its peak amid reports of expensive IPO valuation and continued losses.

The large size of the share sale also implies that investors are hopeful about getting allocation in the IPO, leading to a subdued interest in buying shares in the grey market.

According to Reliance Securities, the IPO is valued at 28.3x of FY21 EV to sales, which looks to be stretched.

"Zomato with first mover advantage is placed in a sweet spot as the online food delivery market is at the cusp of evolution. It enjoys a couple of moats and with economies of scale started playing out, the losses have reduced substantially. However, predicting the growth trajectory at this juncture is a little tricky for the next few years", said Motilal Oswal in a note to its investors.

"The valuation also appears expensive at 25x FY21 EV/Sales compared to average of 9.6x for global peers and 11.6x for Indian QSRs. Though, valuing such early stage businesses on a plain vanilla financial matrix might not give the right picture and may look distorted," the brokerage added.

Meanwhile, shares of Clean Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects which got bumper subscriptions continued to see strong premiums in the grey market. GR Infraprojects was quoting at ₹455-460 over the price band of ₹828-837 while Clean Science was quoting a premium of Rs495-500 over its issue price of ₹880-900.

