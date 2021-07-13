Zomato's grey market premium volatile ahead of IPO

A trader, who did not wish to be named, said that at the peak, the Zomato GMP was ₹19, with some deals even happening at ₹25, and then it went downhill. It was ₹13.5 on Friday. On Monday, it was very volatile with a downward trend, he said. From ₹9 apiece on Monday, it fell to even ₹6.75 at the lowest, he added.

