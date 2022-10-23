Zoomcar SPAC: Why a blank-cheque firm is a high-risk investment

In the US, where all the SPAC action is, this route was a rage when the stock market was surging, but not anymore. Indian exchanges don’t allow SPACs yet, though the capital market regulator is considering them. But Indian investors can invest in global SPACs at two points: when the SPAC makes an IPO and after a business is merged into it. In the first instance, investors are essentially backing the SPAC promoter on their ability to attract a good business. In the second instance, they are buying into that business.

