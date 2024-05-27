Ztech India IPO price band set at ₹104 - 110 per share; issue to open on May 29
Ztech India IPO price band has been fixed at ₹104 to ₹110 per share, while the IPO lot size is 1,200 shares. The minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹132,000.
Ztech India IPO: Civil engineering products designer Ztech India is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, May 29. Ztech India IPO is an SME IPO and is entirely a fresh issue of 33.91 lakh equity shares.
